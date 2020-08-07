Wells Fargo Championship will return to Charlotte in 2021, Presidents Cup moved to 2022

The PGA announced the 2021 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow has been postponed to 2022, bringing the Wells Fargo Championship back next year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that the Wells Fargo Championship will return to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte next year and the Presidents Cup has been moved to 2022.

"I think it's a real positive," said tournament director Gary Sobba. "I think everyone is excited."

The Presidents Cup was originally scheduled for September of 2021 at Quail Hollow Club, but has been postponed, along with the Ryder Cup. As a result, Quail Hollow will host the Wells Fargo Championship, which cannot be played the same year on the same course as the Presidents Cup.

Sobba said information on ticket sales will be announced soon.

"We are working on that as we speak," Sobba said.

Despite being canceled in 2020, the Wells Fargo Championship still raised $500,000 for local charities, and now with the unexpected 2021 event, should still reach its goal of $1.5-$2 million.

"Charity is a focus of the event," said Sobba.

"We are thankful that our global partners Citi and Rolex, our friends at Quail Hollow Club, our long-time annual title sponsor in Charlotte and all associated with the Presidents Cup and the Junior Presidents Cup have approached this change with a unified, positive spirit. We are confident the move will give us even more runway as we bring the Presidents Cup to Charlotte in 2022," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship will be relocated to TPC Potomac before making its return to Quail Hollow in 2023.