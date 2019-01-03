HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Organizers of the RBC Heritage announced that South Carolina native Dustin Johnson is among seven golfers to commit to play in the annual tournament on Hilton Head Island.

The 51st annual RBC Heritage will take place April 18-21, 2019 at Harbour Town Golf Links, held the week after golf's first major of the season, The Masters.

Other members of "Team RBC:" Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Graeme McDowell, and Ryan Palmer, also were listed in the announcement as committing to battle for the plaid jacket.

Johnson graduated from Dutch Fork High School and played golf for Coastal Carolina, graduating from the school in 2007.

Satoshi Kodaira won the 2018 RBC Heritage, with former Dutch Fork and University of South Carolina golfer Wesley Bryan winning the tournament in 2017.

Third and fourth round coverage of the Heritage will air on WLTX, on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.