Golfer flies home before realizing he made the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thinking he surely missed the weekend cut, Bryson DeChambeau flew back home to Dallas from Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
Turns out, he did make the cut.
A second-round 74 put DeChambeau two over par through two rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship, but gusty winds kept scores down throughout the afternoon.
That +2 was good enough to play the weekend at Quail Hollow Club.
But DeChambeau had apparently already headed back home.
When he learned he made the cut, he posted a picture on social media from a gym in Texas saying, "headed back to Dallas to get a quick workout in.. see ya tomorrow Charlotte."
Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is in a three-way tie for the lead.
Not too far behind are Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.
McIlroy shot 66 and was two back. Mickelson shot 75 and was three behind.
"It's a touch easier that I am here (in Charlotte) and it's somewhere I'm very comfortable," McIlroy, a two-time winner said. "You get the crowd going with you and then that helps. Especially here in Charlotte, where I've had some great success and I feed off that as well."
Mickelson held the lead at -7 heading in to Friday, but shot four over par to enter the weekend at -3.
"The back nine I just wasn't sharp," Mickelson said. "I love the golf course, I'm playing well, and if I can just stay focused I'm going to have a good weekend."