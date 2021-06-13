Governor McMaster to hold signing ceremony to pay college athletes

The bill, which will allow student athletes in the state to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness, will not go into effect until 2022.

CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina's Governor will start his week in the Upstate with a bill signing that should make college athletes in the state very happy.

Governor Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial signing of B. 865, Compensation of Intercollegiate Athletes at 2:00 p.m. at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

McMaster initially signed the bill on May 6th after it was passed in the South Carolina State House.

Clemson President Jim Clements, as well S.C. State University President James E. Clark and University of South Carolina senior Athletics Director Chance Miller will be in attendance for the signing.