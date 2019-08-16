LEXINGTON, S.C. — For some, baseball is just a game. To the Culley family, it’s everything.

Glenn Culley Sr., Glenn Culley Jr., and Chance Culley all share the love of America’s favorite past time. The grandfather, son, and grandson have spent most of their lives with a baseball in their hands.

“Mostly everybody in the family has played baseball, so it’s a pretty big deal,” twelve-year-old Chance Culley said.

Glenn Sr., Glenn Jr., and Chance Culley after winning the Dixie Youth World Series in 2016.

Culley Family

Although there are many families in the country, South Carolina, and the Midlands that love the game, not everyone can say they’ve experienced the same success as these three-generation players. Glenn Culley, Glenn Culley Jr., and Chance have all played on one of the biggest stages, the Dixie Youth World Series.

“Being able to coach my son in 91’ to the World Series in Montgomery, Alabama on the pre-major team, and then watching my grandson go win two world series, [it’s] something awesome,” said Glenn Culley Sr.

Glenn Sr. made his mark in history after his team in Cayce won the World Series back in 1964.

Chance won the same series in 2016 and 2018. Glenn Jr. says he still gets a little disappointed after his team didn't take the title back in 1991 like his father and his son have.

“Got to the World Series in Montgomery, Alabama and lost our first two games. They were tight ball games,” said Glenn Jr. “I think we were too excited when we got there. I just wish we could have won it.”

Glenn Culley Sr. and Glenn Culley Jr. at the 1991 World Series.

Culley Family

Glenn Sr. pointed out that the two teams his son lost to were the ones that made it to the World Series finale. Those two teams were the best teams there that year.

While these three share the common bond of having played in the World Series, they also all played the same position at one point or another at second base.

On any given day, you can find Chance playing catch with his father Glenn Jr.

“We’re always out in the yard, even like you said when I was growing up, me and my dad, we were always in the yard throwing the ball,” said Glenn Jr. “Even if we weren’t at the ball field, it’s the same way with me and him. I think he’s got a baseball in his hand 24/7.”

As Glenn Sr.’s son and grandson play catch in the front yard, he can’t help but smile thinking about how he and his son did the same thing a few decades ago.

“It reminds me back when I would do it with my son. A flashback,” Glenn Sr. said.

Besides baseball being a family tradition, Chance says that's not all he loves about the game.

“The competitiveness. Everybody’s so competitive in baseball and it’s fun,” said Chance.

Glenn Sr. has been throwing a baseball around since the 1960’s and a lot has changed since he was his grandson's age.

“Baseball has changed tremendously since I’ve played. They have so many different divisions now,” said Glenn Sr.

The grandfather says he’s also seen a lot of changes in equipment, especially helmets. The youngest ball player in the family is amazed at how different things used to be.

“The equipment they had, it looked a lot different from the equipment we have now,” said Chance. “To catch a ball with the kind of glove they had back then, it just seems a lot harder.”

What amazes Glenn Jr. is how baseball players can play year-round.

“Back when I was coming up and dad of course playing, it wasn’t year-round. It was just baseball season. Now you’ve got travel ball that you can play every weekend if you want,” explained Glenn Jr.

The reason this family plays ball isn't just because they're good at it. Glenn Sr. says part of the reason baseball is a family tradition is because of the relationships it creates.

“The biggest gift it’s giving me is being able to enjoy life and enjoy people. It builds a lot of sportsmanship. Those memories, what it does, it forms you. You get to relate to your team. It gives you sportsmanship,” said Glenn Sr. “It brings families together. That’s the reason it’s lasted as long as it has. It just gives you good quality friendship and it creates a bond that you’re able to have at young age and that carries on with you throughout life.”

Out of grandfather, father, and son, who would be the best ball player if he was in his prime? When asked, there’s no doubt who think they are the best.

“It probably would be a toss-up,” said Glenn Sr.

“Nah, it would be me,” said Chance, while the rest laughed. “I won two didn’t I?”

Three generations show that baseball can be more than just a sport or an exercise. 108 stitches and nine innings can create a bond shared between a family that continues to grow from one generation to the next.