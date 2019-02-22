Hassani Gravett says there was no special meaning or message in what he chose to wear for Friday's interview session.

Gravett came to the basketball offices wearing an NCAA Tournament cap with the words "March Madness" on the front.

The senior guard says his new hair cut allows him the freedom to start wearing caps on a regular basis.

"Nah, there's not a huge significance," Gravett said when asked about his choice of head gear and if it could perhaps motivate the team.

"You know I cut the hair, so now I can rock some of my old hats. It should play that type of role.

But Gravett says he wasn't trying to send a message to anyone or any committee with his official NCAA Tournament cap.

"Not necessarily reminiscing, but for me, it was a hat I had seen and hadn't worn in a long time because I had so much hair, " he said.

"So, I decided to throw it on."

With a 9-4 SEC record and sole possession of fourth place in the SEC, Carolina has done enough to at least be asked about the prospects of earning a bid. They can take a big step in Starkville with a win over a Mississippi State team that is projected to be in the field.