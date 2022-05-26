Gray Collegiate softball wins Class 2A State Title

The War Eagles made history by winning the program's first State Championship on Wednesday night.

CAYCE, S.C. — For the third time this academic year, a Gray Collegiate Academy team has won a State Championship.

The Gray Collegiate Softball team defeated Latta 2-1 Wednesday night to win the Best-of-Three series 2-0, claiming their first-ever Class 2A title.

The team joins the football and boys basketball teams as State Champions this academic year.

The team finishes the season with a 25-4 record, including a perfect 8-0 record in the postseason.

The War Eagles will look to add another State Championship as the baseball team takes on Andrew Jackson in the deciding game of the best of three championship series.