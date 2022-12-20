Florida is a potential destination for Coastal Carolina QB

Three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall is currently in the transfer portal after three successful seasons at Coastal Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grayson McCall's next stop could be the SEC where someone who has seen his talent first hand would be waiting.

There are several reports which say Florida is a serious contender for McCall's services.

The only three-time player of the year in the history of the Sun Belt Conference, McCall recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three stellar seasons at Coastal Carolina. Florida head football coach Billy Napier is a former head coach at Louisiana which competes in the Sun Belt with Coastal Carolina, so Napier is quite familiar with McCall's abilities as a passer and a runner.