Florida is a potential destination for Coastal Carolina QB

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grayson McCall's next stop could be the SEC where someone who has seen his talent first hand would be waiting.
There are several reports which say Florida is a serious contender for McCall's services.
The only three-time player of the year in the history of the Sun Belt Conference, McCall recently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three stellar seasons at Coastal Carolina. Florida head football coach Billy Napier is a former head coach at Louisiana which competes in the Sun Belt with Coastal Carolina, so Napier is quite familiar with McCall's abilities as a passer and a runner.
If McCall were to end up in Gainesville, it would give the Gators an experienced, dual-threat quarterback who has performed at a high level. In 2020, he helped Coastal Carolina finish 14th in the final standings with the program's first bowl win coming the following season. McCall will play his final game in a CCU uniform in the Birmingham Bowl and then depart for his next destination.