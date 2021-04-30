Grice powers Clemson to an 11-3 win over #4 Louisville

Caden Grice unloads a trio of home runs, one a first inning grand slam as the Tigers take the first game of the series with Louisville.

CLEMSON, S.C. – Caden Grice hit three homers with eight RBIs to lead Clemson to an 11-3 victory over No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-18 overall and 13-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-12 overall and 14-7 in ACC play.

Grice hit a grand slam in the first inning, a solo homer in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fifth inning. His eight RBIs were the most by a Tiger since 2006 (Tyler Colvin). Grice became the 15th Tiger and first since 2018 (Grayson Byrd) to hit three homers in one game. Grice also pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief.

After the Cardinals plated a run in the top of the first inning, Grice belted an opposite-field grand slam, the first of his career, in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Hall blasted a solo homer, his second of the season, in the second inning, then Grice lined another opposite-field homer in the third inning to add a run for the Tigers. In the fifth inning, Grice blasted a three-run homer that traveled 474 feet, his third long ball of the game and 11th of the season.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-2) earned the win, as he allowed just five hits, one run and three walks with nine strikeouts in a career-long 7.0 innings pitched. Louisville starter Michael Kirian (5-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, eight runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.