An All-Midlands showdown in on tap in the SCISA 3A state championship as Hammond will meet Cardinal Newman Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.

Hammond punched its ticket with a 102-91 win over First Baptist. Tucker Toman led the Skyhawks with 25 as five Hammond players scored in double figures.

The Skyhawks will play Cardinal Newman who defeated Porter Gaud 64-54 in the other SCISA 3A semi-finals. Murray State signee Chico Carter, who is the Cardinals all-time leading scorer, led the way with 23 points.

Hammond is looking for its first state title since 2015 when juniors Seventh Woods and Chevez Goodwin helped lead the Skyhawks to the championship.

Cardinal Newman won a title under current Hammond head coach David Ross. With Austin Ajukwa in the lineup, the Cardinals won the 2013 title.

In the girls 3A semi-final, Cardinal Newman defeated Porter Gaud 59-38, giving the Cardinals a doubleheader sweep in Sumter. Audrey Meyers led Cardinal Newman with 26 and in the process, went over the 1,000 point mark for her career.