'My first without Henry’ | Billye Aaron remembers late husband, Baseball legend Hank Aaron

American Baseball legend Hank Aaron is honored at the 38th annual United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Mayor’s Masked Ball almost a year after his death.

ATLANTA — Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away last January. Known to the world as Hammerin Hank, or Hammer, the Baseball Hall of Famer was known by many. His wife, Billye Suber Aaron knew him as Henry and remembered him this past Saturday, almost a year after his death at the annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball.

This year UNCF paid tribute to Hank Aaron at the 38th annual event.

11Alive spoke exclusively to Mrs. Aaron at the event after the special tribute to her late husband was given.

“I was very impressed and very honored by the fact that they honored him today,” said Aaron.

The annual event is UNCF’s fundraising gala that brings together members of the Atlanta community to support UNCF-member institutions including Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and The Interdenominational Theological Center.

The Mayor's Masked Ball was founded by Aaron and then Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young 38 years ago as a way to raise money for UNCF scholarships. An annual fundraising event that her husband helped with, according to Aaron.

“It is hard sometimes to get people to come and help and sit like this and we often attracted fellow baseball players, football players, and you name it. I used him all those years to attract celebrity guests and he was very supportive,” said Aaron.

It’s also an event that Aaron has attended since its start in 1988 with her late husband, up until this year.

“My first without Henry,” said Aaron when asked how she's doing this year without him by her side.

“I was sitting there thinking of the talks we had sometimes during the ball and how very much I miss him but, we must move on,” said Aaron tearfully.

Hank Aaron died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 22. The Home Run King was 86 years old. Aaron and her late husband were married in 1974 and had been married for 47 years before his death.

The baseball legend began his career in the major leagues at 20 years old with the Milwaukee Braves. Known by the Baseball Hall of Fame as one of “ baseball’s most iconic figures,” he broke Babe Ruth's home run record on April 8, 1974, when he hit his 715th home run.

Aaron remains baseball's all-time leader in RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856).

Apart from being a force in the field, Aaron was also an activist against racism in Major League Baseball. With his wife, he co-founded the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to help children develop their potential.

Aaron remembers her late husband and his continuous support to help push UNCF forward.