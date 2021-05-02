The Goodwin family goes for another Super Bowl title

Brothers Harold and Jonathan Goodwin from Lower Richland have each been on the winning side on football's biggest stage.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lower Richland football program has produced Super Bowl champions such as David Patten and Richard Seymour who each won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

As an offensive lineman with the New Orleans Saints, Jonathan Goodwin was on the field as that franchise captured Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

But that was the second Super Bowl title for the Goodwin family. Older brother Harold was on the Pittsburgh Steelers staff when they won Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa. Now, Goodwin is in his second season on the Tampa Bay staff and this Sunday, he and the Buccaneers will be competing in their home stadium, the first NFL franchise to play a Super Bowl at home.

Harold is currently Tampa Bay's assistant head coach and run game coordinator. He is a longtime colleague of Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. They were both on the Steelers staff for that 2009 Super Bowl win over the Cardinals and coincidentally, Goodwin was the offensive coordinator for Arians at Arizona. When Arians was considering taking the Tampa Bay job, Jonathan Goodwin says he and Harold were hanging out when Arians called Jonathan to make sure he would be willing to follow Arians to Tampa.

Arians took the job and Goodwin did indeed come with him to the Sunshine State.

Jonathan says he has seen enough posts on social media to know the Lower Richland community will be firmly behind the Bucs as they would love to see Harold earn his second Super Bowl title and perhaps get in line for a head coaching job in the NFL.