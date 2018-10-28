Hayden Hurst is no stranger to Bank of America Stadium.

The former USC tight end had played in that stadium against N.C. State in the 2017 season opener.

On Sunday, Hurst was back in Charlotte as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.The first round pick scored his first regular season touchdown. It came on a 26-yard touchdown pass from fellow first round selection Lamar Jackson.

Hurst admits it was a little weird being on the visitors' sideline as the vast majority of fans in attendance were pro-Panthers. Hurst had just one catch for three yards until the late fourth quarter when he and Jackson connected on the scoring strike.

The Panthers won the game 36-21.

