The 25th pick in the NFL Draft has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former USC tight end Hayden Hurst, who is being counted on to help the Ravens offense stretch the field this season, is locked in for a four-year deal with an option for a fifth season with Baltimore according to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

Hurst, who has run a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash, finished his college career at South Carolina with 100 catches for 1,281 yards and three touchdowns. His 100 receptions are the most ever for a tight end at USC.

As a sophomore in 2016, Hurst set a school single-season records for catches by a tight end with 48 and yards (616).

Hurst came to USC after a few years as a minor league pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. After reinventing himself and his body, Hurst is now a rookie tight end in the NFL with a lot of upside which the Ravens hope to tap into for 2018 and beyond.

