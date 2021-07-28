Spurrier's name is now on a FWAA award

College football Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier will have his name on a national award which honors the best first-year head coach for college football.

The all-time winningest coach at Florida and South Carolina has been selected by the Football Writers Association of America to be the namesake of an award that honors a head coach who excels at a high level at his new school

The Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach of the Year award will be known as the coach who most closely meets the standard set by Spurrier at Duke, Florida and South Carolina. At those three stops, Spurrier came in with the mindset that he didn't have to wait a few years to get his players in the system.