Ronnie Porter is staying home

The senior Heathwood Hall running back and former News19 Player of the Week announced his PWO commitment to the University of South Carolina Sunday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 2020 Richland County Player of the Year Ronnie Porter isn't going to have to go too far to play college football.

On Sunday, the Heathwood Hall senior Running back and Linebacker announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina as a Primary Walk-on.

During his senior season, Porter balled out for the Highlanders as he rushed for over 1800 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He’s set to join a loaded backfield at Carolina that includes SEC leading rusher Kevin Harris and a returning Marshawn Lloyd who missed all of 2020 with a torn ACL.