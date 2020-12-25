x
Trevor is one of of four Heisman finalists

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the lone ACC representative among three SEC players who make up the four Heisman finalists.
Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy. 

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual  trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist. 

Lawrence joins two-time finalist Deshaun Watson (third in balloting in 2015, second in 2016) as the only Clemson players ever to be named a finalist since the Heisman Trust began officially recognizing finalists in 1982.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982. Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991 when Desmond Howard took the award for Michigan.