WASHINGTON — The Nationals have won the World Series and D.C. is in full celebration mode! The official parade to honor the team is tomorrow, Nov. 2, in downtown D.C. at 2 p.m., on the corner of Constitution Ave NW and 15th ST NW.

Washington Nationals celebrates a historic World Series Game 7 win in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP

For those who wish to skip the crowds but still want to see the honorary celebration, you're in luck! You can watch WUSA9 beginning at noon Saturday for special coverage of the Washington Nationals World Series parade. You can also log on to WUSA9.com, download the WUSA9 app and go to our YouTube page for a livestream of all the festivities.

At 3:30 p.m., we will move our coverage on-air from WUSA9 9.1 to The Justice Network, which is over-the-air digital channel 9.2 and available on various cable packages as well.

