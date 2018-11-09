COLUMBIA, SC — As Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast there have been a lot of cancellations and schedule changes for teams in the Palmetto State.

All Midlands county high schools are closed this week and all athletic activities have been canceled. There have been no announcements on rescheduling as of yet.

But there is SCIA football. Ben Lippen will host the Augusta Christian Lions on Wednesday at 7 pm.

Cardinal Newman's game against First Baptist has been canceled and won't be made up.

As far as college sports USC, Clemson and SC State are still scheduled to play at home this Saturday.

But Coastal Carolina will be at Campbell on Wednesday night. That was originally supposed to be a home game for Coastal on Saturday.

The Citadel's football game against Charleston Southern will be moved from Johnson Hagood Stadium but a new location has not been announced.

Furman is still set to host Colgate this Saturday in Greenville.

If there are any changes or updates continue to check WLTX.com

