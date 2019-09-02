BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 71, Dreher 41

Andrew Jackson Academy 87, Holly Hill Academy 41

Bethune-Bowman 82, Branchville 56

Bishop England 70, Hanahan 43

Boiling Springs 56, Gaffney 38

Brookland-Cayce 54, Airport 46

Buford 53, North Central 50

Cardinal Newman 65, Heathwood Hall 56

Cathedral Academy 78, Charleston Charter 50

Christ Church Episcopal 59, Greenville Technical Charter 48

Dorman 61, Riverside 41

Fort Dorchester 65, Summerville 58

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 66, Covenant Christian 35

Goose Creek 57, Stratford 50

Greenwood 78, Laurens 70

Hammond 61, Ben Lippen 46

Hillcrest 60, Mauldin 57

Hilton Head Prep 71, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 56

Irmo 60, Sumter 47

J.L. Mann 55, Wade Hampton (G) 50

James Island 44, Wando 34

John Paul II 37, Hilton Head Christian Academy 36

Laurence Manning Academy 62, Wilson Hall 48

Lee Central 52, Andrew Jackson 42

Lewisville 78, Chesterfield 47

Lowcountry Leadership 72, Charleston Charter 62

Lowcountry Wildcats 53, Summerville Faith Christian 51

Lower Richland 50, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45

Nation Ford 73, Fort Mill 71

Northwestern 85, Rock Hill 65

Pee Dee Academy 58, Dillon Christian 47

R.B. Stall 65, Ashley Ridge 58

Richard Winn Academy 54, Newberry Academy 29

South Aiken 75, Midland Valley 56

Spartanburg 64, James F. Byrnes 58

Spring Valley 60, Blythewood 50

St. Joseph 53, Blacksburg 38

T.L. Hanna 70, Westside 45

Westwood 58, Ridge View 57

Woodmont 50, Easley 45

    

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 71, Dreher 55

Airport 36, Brookland-Cayce 22

Barnwell 40, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 30

Blue Ridge 61, Tamassee-Salem 28

Boiling Springs 40, Gaffney 36

Calhoun County 45, C.A. Johnson 32

Cane Bay 43, Berkeley 39

Cardinal Newman 60, Heathwood Hall 32

Cathedral Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 16

Chesterfield 39, Lewisville 32

Dorman 80, Riverside 35

Edisto 42, Pelion 34

Fort Dorchester 49, Summerville 46

Greenville 46, Travelers Rest 45

Greenwood 50, Laurens 35

Hammond 53, Ben Lippen 43

Hilton Head Christian Academy 55, John Paul II 20

James F. Byrnes 57, Spartanburg 54

Lexington 49, Dutch Fork 37

Lower Richland 63, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39

Lugoff-Elgin 34, Columbia 25

Marlboro Academy 23, Pee Dee Academy 20

Midland Valley 58, South Aiken 51

Nation Ford 47, Fort Mill 3 

North Augusta 59, Aiken 22

Palmetto Christian Academy 60, Carolina Academy 36

Rock Hill 46, Northwestern 28

Spartanburg Day 50, Spartanburg Christian 45 

Spring Valley 76, Blythewood 34

Sumter 51, Irmo 36

Thomas Sumter Academy 51, Irmo 36

Wando 42, James Island 39 

Westwood 64, Ridge View 33

Wilson Hall 71, Laurence Manning Academy 39

Woodland 59, Allendale-Fairfax 17

Woodmont 67, Easley 40 

Wren 38, D.W. Daniel 36