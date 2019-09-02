BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 71, Dreher 41
Andrew Jackson Academy 87, Holly Hill Academy 41
Bethune-Bowman 82, Branchville 56
Bishop England 70, Hanahan 43
Boiling Springs 56, Gaffney 38
Brookland-Cayce 54, Airport 46
Buford 53, North Central 50
Cardinal Newman 65, Heathwood Hall 56
Cathedral Academy 78, Charleston Charter 50
Christ Church Episcopal 59, Greenville Technical Charter 48
Dorman 61, Riverside 41
Fort Dorchester 65, Summerville 58
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 66, Covenant Christian 35
Goose Creek 57, Stratford 50
Greenwood 78, Laurens 70
Hammond 61, Ben Lippen 46
Hillcrest 60, Mauldin 57
Hilton Head Prep 71, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 56
Irmo 60, Sumter 47
J.L. Mann 55, Wade Hampton (G) 50
James Island 44, Wando 34
John Paul II 37, Hilton Head Christian Academy 36
Laurence Manning Academy 62, Wilson Hall 48
Lee Central 52, Andrew Jackson 42
Lewisville 78, Chesterfield 47
Lowcountry Leadership 72, Charleston Charter 62
Lowcountry Wildcats 53, Summerville Faith Christian 51
Lower Richland 50, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 45
Nation Ford 73, Fort Mill 71
Northwestern 85, Rock Hill 65
Pee Dee Academy 58, Dillon Christian 47
R.B. Stall 65, Ashley Ridge 58
Richard Winn Academy 54, Newberry Academy 29
South Aiken 75, Midland Valley 56
Spartanburg 64, James F. Byrnes 58
Spring Valley 60, Blythewood 50
St. Joseph 53, Blacksburg 38
T.L. Hanna 70, Westside 45
Westwood 58, Ridge View 57
Woodmont 50, Easley 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 71, Dreher 55
Airport 36, Brookland-Cayce 22
Barnwell 40, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 30
Blue Ridge 61, Tamassee-Salem 28
Boiling Springs 40, Gaffney 36
Calhoun County 45, C.A. Johnson 32
Cane Bay 43, Berkeley 39
Cardinal Newman 60, Heathwood Hall 32
Cathedral Academy 36, Hilton Head Prep 16
Chesterfield 39, Lewisville 32
Dorman 80, Riverside 35
Edisto 42, Pelion 34
Fort Dorchester 49, Summerville 46
Greenville 46, Travelers Rest 45
Greenwood 50, Laurens 35
Hammond 53, Ben Lippen 43
Hilton Head Christian Academy 55, John Paul II 20
James F. Byrnes 57, Spartanburg 54
Lexington 49, Dutch Fork 37
Lower Richland 63, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39
Lugoff-Elgin 34, Columbia 25
Marlboro Academy 23, Pee Dee Academy 20
Midland Valley 58, South Aiken 51
Nation Ford 47, Fort Mill 3
North Augusta 59, Aiken 22
Palmetto Christian Academy 60, Carolina Academy 36
Rock Hill 46, Northwestern 28
Spartanburg Day 50, Spartanburg Christian 45
Spring Valley 76, Blythewood 34
Sumter 51, Irmo 36
Thomas Sumter Academy 51, Irmo 36
Wando 42, James Island 39
Westwood 64, Ridge View 33
Wilson Hall 71, Laurence Manning Academy 39
Woodland 59, Allendale-Fairfax 17
Woodmont 67, Easley 40
Wren 38, D.W. Daniel 36