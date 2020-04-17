He has coached for a number of years in the Midlands but the Lowcountry is where Greg Wright calls home and now he is headed home.

Wright has been named the new head football coach at Timberland High School.

A graduate of Cross High School, Wright is a former walk-on at South Carolina, earning a scholarship under Steve Spurrier,

Wright is a former assistant coach at Fairfield Central High School. He has been a head coach at Eau Claire, Swansea and this past season, he was the head football coach at Denmark-Olar High School.