A new venue for high school basketball state championship games

USC-Aiken's Convocation Center in Aiken will host the 10 state championship games in early March.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After years of Columbia being the destination for teams competing for state championships in high school basketball, the South Carolina High School League announced Friday that the USC-Aiken Convocation Center in Aiken will host the 10 state championship games in the first week of March. The facility seats 3,600 fans although that will not be the attendance as the SCHSL will have reduced attendance due to COVID-19 protocols.

Games will be held Wednesday March 3 through Saturday March 6. In years past, Carolina Coliseum and Colonial Life Arena have served as the sites for state championships in high school football. But the CLA was not available for that four game stretch of games and the league has gone with USC-Aiken's venue which will give the league flexibility to spread the games out over a four-day span.

Below is the schedule for the state championship games.

Wednesday March 3

12 pm 2A Girls

3:00 pm 1A Boys

Thursday March 4

12 pm 4A Girls

3:00 p.m. 3A Boys

Friday March 5

12:00 pm 5A Girls

4:00 p.m. 3A Girls

7:30 p.m. 2A Girls

Saturday March 6

12:00 p.m. 4A Boys

4:00 p.m. 1A Girls

7:30 p.m. 5A Boys