The two teams met Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After an online threat was directed towards Dreher High School, school officials pushed the game between Dreher and A.C. Flora to Saturday morning at 10 A.M.

Both teams share Memorial Stadium and with A.C. Flora on the visiting sidelines, the Falcons seized control with a 28-7 lead after one quarter.

Time to hydrate. Chris Lofton delivers a punt return for a TD to give AC Flora a 21-7 lead over Dreher. The Falcons add another score & lead 28-7 after one quarter. @ACFloraFootball @Chrislofton1_ #blitz19 pic.twitter.com/DgW9JXG5sT — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) August 27, 2022