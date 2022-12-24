A.C. Flora running back commits to Lehigh

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Markel Townsend used the final day of the early signing period to make his college choice public.

The A.C. Flora running back has committed to Lehigh, an FCS program which competes in the Patriot League.

This past season, Townsend rushed for 2,660 yards and 43 touchdowns as the Falcons went 13-1 and advanced to the Class AAAA Upper State Championship game. Townsend was named the Mr. RIchland County Football Player of the Year which honors successful athletes who have outstanding character and grades along with a strong community presence.



