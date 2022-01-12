A.C. Flora running back named Richland County High School Football Player of the Year

Markel Townsend was one of the top performers in the Midlands and a big reason the Falcons made it to the Class 4A Lower State Championship game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands.

In 13 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Falcons went 12-1 and advanced to the Class AAAA Upper State Championship game.

Markel received his Player of the Year trophy from the Richland County Recreation Commission and a $2,000 scholarship. He says he will take his first official visit to Lehigh next weekend. He has offers from Brown, Dartmouth, Penn, Wofford and Western Carolina.