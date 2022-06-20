AC Flora's Collin Murray-Boyles picks up offer from USC

The reigning Class 4A Player of the Year led the Falcons to the State Championship game last season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After getting a good look at former AC Flora Standout Collin Murray-Boyles over the weekend, Lamont Paris decided to offer the rising senior a scholarship.

On Monday, Carolina made the offer to the reigning Class 4A Player of the Year during his unofficial visit to USC.

A 6'7 Forward in the Class of 2023, Murray-Boyles is coming off of a big junior season at AC Flora. He averaged 18.4 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game and 5.3 blocks, helping the Falcons reach the Class 4A State Title game.

This is his first power five offer. He has also received offers from several mid-majors such as Wofford and USC Upstate.