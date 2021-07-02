Longtime Airport coach Les Evans dies

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary Airport head football coach Les Evans has passed away.
Evans died Thursday morning of heart failure.
The Midlands icon spent 25 years as the head football coach and athletics director at Airport. He also won a state title in basketball at Eau Claire in the early 1970's. Evans, who also coached at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, retired from coaching in 2000 and was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004.
Evans was still a fixture at Airport sporting events as he remained a big supporter of Eagle athletics in retirement.