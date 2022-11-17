Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC

The third-ranked player in the state for the class of 2023, Arden Conyers has signed to play for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks.

CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford.

But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered by Lamont Paris in August. A week or so later, he publicly committed to South Carolina which was his only Power 5 offer.