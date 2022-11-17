x
High School

Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC

The third-ranked player in the state for the class of 2023, Arden Conyers has signed to play for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks.

CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford.

But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered by Lamont Paris in August. A week or so later, he publicly committed to South Carolina which was his only Power 5 offer. 

Last week, the first day of the National Signing Day period saw Conyers put pen to paper and sign with the Gamecocks. Now that his college destination is official, Arden will look to help Westwood get ready for the rigors of a highly competitive region that includes Irmo and A.C. Flora, two of the top Class 4A programs in the state.

