From a self-doubting sophomore to a super senior, Arden Conyers details his road to becoming a South Carolina signee

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Arden Conyers has come a long way since his early days at Westwood High School.
After spending his freshman season on the junior varsity level, Arden moved up to the varsity level one year later. But that rookie season on that level would prove to be overwhelming for Conyers.
Not only was COVID disrupting sports but Arden was doubting whether he had the basketball skill set to succeed.
Westwood head coach John Combs said he thought Arden was doing fine making the adjustment from junior varsity competition to the varsity but Arden was his own worst critic.
Fortunately, his father was always there with an encouraging word and those messages of pushing through would get through to Arden who has taken his game to a whole new level. The leading scorer for the Redhawks with an average of nearly 23 points per game, Arden has signed to play hoops for South Carolina. He says dealing with that adversity and powering through will serve him well when he arrives on campus this summer.