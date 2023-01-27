From a self-doubting sophomore to a super senior, Arden Conyers details his road to becoming a South Carolina signee

Westwood senior forward Arden Conyers admits his first year on the varsity level made him question whether he was adequate enough to play at the next level.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Arden Conyers has come a long way since his early days at Westwood High School.

After spending his freshman season on the junior varsity level, Arden moved up to the varsity level one year later. But that rookie season on that level would prove to be overwhelming for Conyers.

Not only was COVID disrupting sports but Arden was doubting whether he had the basketball skill set to succeed.

Westwood head coach John Combs said he thought Arden was doing fine making the adjustment from junior varsity competition to the varsity but Arden was his own worst critic.