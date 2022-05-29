Andrew Jackson baseball makes history with first state championship

The Volunteers defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 9-0 in game three of the state championship series.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Andrew Jackson baseball team made history Saturday in game three of the Class 2A state championship series.

The Volunteers won the school's first state championship in baseball and the first state title in a male sport since 1980 with a dominating 9-0 win over Gray Collegiate Academy.

Both teams held serve at home in the first two games of the state championship series. Andrew Jackson won game one on its home field and GCA did likewise in game two, setting up Saturday's winner-take-all game three.