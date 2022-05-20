Laurence Manning Academy wins SCISA 3A state championship

The Swampcats captured their first state championship in baseball since going back-to-back in 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — In 2016, Barry Hatfield won his first state championship at Laurence Manning Academy and it took place at Riley Park in Sumter.

Thursday night, Hatfield led the Swampcats back to the historic venue which served as the neutral site for game three of the SCISA state championship baseball series.

After Ben Lippen scored three runs in the top of the second, LMA responded with three in the bottom of the inning on its way to a 7-3 win.