Hammond baseball captures another state title

The Skyhawks defeated Cardinal Newman 8-2 to win the SCISA 3A state championship in two games.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hammond jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back in an 8-2 win over Cardinal Newman in game two of the SCISA 3A state championship series.

The victory gave Hammond a 2-0 sweep of the series and their second time in the last three years.

The Skyhawks scored four runs in the top of the first with Grant Dorsey providing a 2-run single. They would add three in the second on a misplayed fly ball and from there, LSU commit Tucker Toman would keep the Cardinals in check. Toman went 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and he struck out six.