Hammond baseball captures another state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hammond jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back in an 8-2 win over Cardinal Newman in game two of the SCISA 3A state championship series.
The victory gave Hammond a 2-0 sweep of the series and their second time in the last three years.
The Skyhawks scored four runs in the top of the first with Grant Dorsey providing a 2-run single. They would add three in the second on a misplayed fly ball and from there, LSU commit Tucker Toman would keep the Cardinals in check. Toman went 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and he struck out six.
The 2019 state champion, Hammond did not get a chance to defend its title as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic. But the Skyhawks made up for lost time in 2021.