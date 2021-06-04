A.C. Flora baseball wins 4A state championship

The Falcons put together a dominating run capped off by a pair of run-rule wins in the Class AAAA state finals.

A.C. Flora has been the top ranked team in Class 4A throughout the season and the Falcons certainly played like it.

In the 4A state championship series, the Falcons did now allow a run to James Island, winning 14-4 in five innings in game one and 10-0 in the six innings in game two.

By sweeping the best-of-three series, A.C. Flora won its seventh state championship under head coach Andy Hallett who led the Falcons to their fifth title in the last nine years.