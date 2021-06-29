Gray Collegiate Academy pitcher has a drive to succeed

Dominick McIntosh has made roughly an hour commute from Sumter to West Columbia for the past few years. But that drive will be getting much shorter in the fall.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominick McIntosh wanted to play baseball at Gray Collegiate Academy so he was willing to make the roughly hour trek one way from his home in Sumter to the West Columbia campus.

That was in his freshman season when his father, who worked in Columbia, would drive his son to school.

The last three years has seen McIntosh make the drive himself although his junior season was cut short after five games due to COVID-19.

But after making countless trips up and down Highway 378, McIntosh's next school will be in his back yard.

McIntosh signed with USC-Sumter Tuesday morning in a ceremony at the school. USC-Sumter is led by former Newberry College Tim Medlin who is also a former head coach of the Columbia Blowfish.

The ace of the Gray Collegiate pitching staff, McIntosh was 17-3 with a 1.98 ERA as the War Eagles made it to the Class 2A District Final where they lost to eventual state champion Legion Collegiate.