The Falcons and Swampcats will play a deciding game Thursday night in Sumter at Riley Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After losing game one at Laurence Manning, Ben Lippen had to return the favor Tuesday night or else the Swampcats would be staging a state championship celebration.

Instead, the Falcons extended their season until the final game of the season with Tuesday's 9-3 win over Laurence Manning.