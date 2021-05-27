A.C. Flora defeats Lugoff-Elgin, advances to state championship series

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora is back in the state championship series after defeating Lugoff-Elgin 8-1 Wednesday night in the 4A Upper State championship. The Falcons win the best-of-three series with the Demons 2-0.

Game one of the series with the Falcons and Demons saw A.C. Flora embarrass Lugoff-Elgin 17-1. Game two saw Lugoff-Elgin come out determined to redeem itself for that Monday performance on its home field. They struck first on Falcon Field and remained tied with A.C. Flora until the Falcons broke open the game late.