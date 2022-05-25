Gray Collegiate Academy rallies to force game 3 with Andrew Jackson

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the season on the line, Gray Collegiate Academy baseball responded with a 6-4 win Tuesday in game two of the Class 2A state championship series.
After Andrew Jackson scored two runs in the top of the first, the War Eagles added a run in the bottom of the first.
With that same 2-1 score in the fourth, GCA scored five runs in the frame. Blaine Redmond hit a solo home run, Brent Stukes delivered a three-run double and Peyton Starkey closed out the scoring with an RBI single.
Three consecutive walks helped Andrew Jackson score a pair of runs in the top of the sixth but that would be it as the War Eagles evened the series at 1-1.
Game three is set for Saturday at a site to be determined although Camden is the likely neutral site.