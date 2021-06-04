Forest Acres Classic returns to Falcon Field

A.C. Flora High School is hosting the annual event which was cancelled last season due to COVID-19.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — After the 2020 spring season was cancelled due to the pandemic, 2021 has seen the return of varous high school tournaments during Spring Break including the Forest Acres Classic at A.C. Flora High School.

Day one of the Classic saw Gray Collegiate Academy make its debut in the Forest Acres Classic. The War Eagles faced Shores Christian from Chesapeake, Virginia and it was Gray Collegiate Academy recording a 10-7 victory.

In another matchup, Region V-AAAAA rivals River Bluff and White Knoll made the trip from their respective Lexington campuses. It was the Gators pitching a 5-0 shutout behind the pitching of Ethan Lebron.