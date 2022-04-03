Daja Taylor will continue her basketball career at CIU

Former News19 Player of the Week led Newberry Academy to a pair of state titles in her junior and senior seasons.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Academy guard Daja Taylor is one of the most dynamic players in the SCISA ranks and she will be take her talents to Columbia International University, making that announcement on social media earlier this week.

I would like to thank God, my family and coaches who were apart of my development and CIU for giving me the opportunity to do what I love too do 💙💙 #gorams pic.twitter.com/hFJtaiYiS5 — Daja Taylor (@dajataylor2022) April 1, 2022

Taylor ended her high school career with back-to-back state championships in basketball and volleyball. The state championship that Newberry Academy won in her junior season was the first for that girls basketball program.

She scored 29 points in the SCISA 3A state championship game in late February as Newberry Academy defeated Cathedral Academy 52-38.