Daja Taylor will continue her basketball career at CIU

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry Academy guard Daja Taylor is one of the most dynamic players in the SCISA ranks and she will be take her talents to Columbia International University, making that announcement on social media earlier this week.
Taylor ended her high school career with back-to-back state championships in basketball and volleyball. The state championship that Newberry Academy won in her junior season was the first for that girls basketball program.
She scored 29 points in the SCISA 3A state championship game in late February as Newberry Academy defeated Cathedral Academy 52-38.
Taylor is the school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 career points and she will that firepower to the CIU program.