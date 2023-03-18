South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association brings on four new members into its Hall of Fame

The SCBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is a group that has won a lot of games and also grown the game of basketball during their time leading their respective programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame has grown by four members after Friday's induction ceremony at Seawell's in Columbia.

Tim Baldwin of Goose Creek is a Lowcountry legend and established one of the most dominant Girls basketball programs in our state for 22 years. Coach Baldwin started his career as an assistant Coach at Charleston Southern University (formerly Baptist College) where he developed his passion for coaching.

His Goose Creek Lady Gators won 4 state titles in 2010, 2017, 2019, and 2020 while compiling a 449-104 record. His teams also finished runner-up in 2011 and 2015, and advanced to the lower state finals seven times. The lady Gators won 14 Region titles, and voted Coach of the Year 10 times. His squads advanced to the play-offs 19 times in a row, average over 20 wins per season, and was selected as the National Federation of High School Sports Coach of the Year in 2011, and named the SC Athletic Coach of the Year in 2010.

For all of his success, Tim was selected to serve as Assistant coach of the North-South All Star Game in 2014, and the Head Coach of the South Girls Team in 2016.

Zam Fredrick, a native of Matthews, SC, is a familiar name as he starred at South Carolina where he led the nation in scoring for the 1980-81 College season and was then a 3rd round draft pick of the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the past 31 years, he has served as the head coach of his alma mater of Calhoun County High School.

During a seven-year period, Fredrick led the Saints to five state championships and a state record winning streak of 81 games. In total, he has won 10 State titles (1996, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007,2008, 2009, 2016, 2016, & 2021) and posted a record of 801-112.

Frank Moorhead began his basketball career at North Myrtle Beach High School overseeing both the boys’ and girls’ junior varsity teams. He spent twenty years as the girls’ and boys’ basketball coach at North Myrtle Beach High School, one year as the boys’ basketball coach at Carolina Forest High School, and nine years as an assistant coach for the Coastal Carolina women's basketball team.

While coaching at North Myrtle Beach High School, Coach Moorhead and his teams earned numerous accolades. His girls’ teams won nine region titles. Six teams also advanced to the Lower State Finals. His 1986 North Myrtle Beach Lady Chiefs won the State Championship, and his 1989 Lady Chiefs were the State Runner-Up.

Coach Moorhead left North Myrtle Beach in 1997 to serve as the first basketball coach at the newly established Carolina Forest High School. After a successful year, he moved on to become an assistant women’s coach at Coastal Carolina University for the next nine years. In 2011, he returned to North Myrtle Beach High School to coach the boys’ basketball team. He successfully led his team to winning seasons for the next three years. They were the first North Myrtle Beach boys’ team to win the North Myrtle Beach Optimists Holiday Classic and in 2014 they won the Region Championship.

Over the course of his career, Coach Moorhead had a record of 435-112, averaging more than 20 wins a year for over 20 years, and never having a losing season.

While at North Myrtle Beach, Coach Moorhead established and directed the North Myrtle Beach Optimist Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament which continues annually. Frank was awarded the State Coach of the Year in 1986. Additionally, he was presented with the Conference Coach of the Year title multiple times, the Region Coach of the Year title nine times, and the Sun News Coach of the Year title seven times. In 1984 he was chosen to serve as the Assistant Coach of the North-South All Star Game and was later honored to be named the Head Coach of the North-South All Star Game in 1987. Frank was a long-time member of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association and proudly served as a region representative for several years.

Eddie Raines is a Whitmire native who spent 32 years in education holding numerous positions as a teacher, administrator at both elementary and high school campuses, plus positions at the district office level.

As a coach, he had stops at Wagner (1966-67), Winnsboro (two different stints 1967-76 & 1977-87), and Chapin (1976-77). Raines had a record of 310-144. His Winnsboro team participated in two State Championships games in 1972 and 1973, plus advanced to the Upper State Final on three more occasions 1974, 1979 and 1984. He also had one trip to the Lower State Championship.

Over his career, Coach Raines teams won six Conference Titles and finished runner-up seven times. That success led him to being voted Conference Coach of the Year on five separate seasons. In 1978, Coach Raines was selected as the Head Coach for the North Squad in the annual North-South All Star Game.

One of Coach Raines passion was improving the quality of basketball in our state, and was a charter member of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association and served as an Area Representative in that Inaugural year. Continuing in his role as an ambassador for high school basketball, since retiring in the 1998, Coach Raines has served as a member of the Prestigious Beach Ball Classic Committee for 28 years. His role is Chairman of the All-Tournament Team selection working with former coaches John Smith, Shay Rollins, Jim Suber, Homer Carraway, Hall of Fame Referee Jack Tiller.