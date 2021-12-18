Stanley Roberts remembers the late George Glymph

Former Lower Richland star played for and against the legendary Eau Claire head basketball coach who passed away Wednesday at the age of 78.

HOPKINS, S.C. — When Stanley Roberts was helping Lower Richland win consecutive state titles in the 1980s, George Glymph was in the middle of a legendary career at Eau Claire.

The quality of basketball at both programs was such that Carolina Coliseum was used when the two teams played during Roberts' run. The building was sold out and there were even people turned away, that's how big a draw it was to have two titanic basketball programs going head to head.

But Roberts did play for Glymph on the AAU circuit. Roberts told a story of how supersticious Glymph was. One night in Arizona, Roberts' 17-under AAU team had to walk to its game after the bus suffered mechanical issues. Well, Roberts and that AAU team won that game by 20 points and from that point on, the AAU team had to walk to its AAU contest because of Glymph's supersticious mannerism.