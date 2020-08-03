Tyler Rice scored 23 points to lead four Ridge View players in double figures as the Blazers won their third consecutive state championship with a 69-59 victory over Myrtle Beach in the 4A state finals.

Cincere Scott added 16 points and after going scoreless in the first half, Gamecock signee Ja'Von Benson scored 14 points in the second half. He also added 13 rebounds, joining teammate Patrick Jenkins (13 points, 12 rebounds) in the double-double category.

Ridge View (23-80 was down 34-29 at halftime but would outscore the Seahawks by six in the third quarter to take a 47-46 lead. The Blazers would lead by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.