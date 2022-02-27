Ridge View earns first trip to Class 5A state championship game

The Blazers defeated Mauldin 58-49 while Sumter and Dutch Fork come up short in Florence.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View will now have an opportunity to add a 5A state championship trophy next to three 4A trophies.

The Blazers defeated Mauldin 58-49 Saturday in the Class 5A Upper State championship at Bob Jones University. Ridge View led by as many as 22 and withstood a furious rally by a Mauldin team which was coming off a win over Dorman to advance to the 5A semi-finals.

Ridge View won three consecutive Class 4A state titles from 2018-2020 but this will be their first chance at earning a championship in Class AAAAA.

The Blazers will face Fort Dorchester who defeated Dutch Fork in overtime by a final score of 49-46 in the Lower State Championship held at the Florence Center in the Pee Dee.