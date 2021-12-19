Irmo's Tim Whipple reaches another milestone

IRMO, S.C. — Tim Whipple continues to set new standards in his 40-year coaching career.
The longtime Irmo head basketball coach recorded his 800th career win with Saturday's 69-36 victory over Chapin.
Whipple only trails former Great Falls' head coach John Smith's career total of 943 wins.
Irmo will be in action next week at the Chick-Fil-A Classic at River Bluff High School. It will open the tournament against W.J. Keenan which will feature two head coaches who are no stranger to state championship victories in Whipple and the Raiders' Zach Norris.