Butler signee Myles Tate scored 17 points and future Clemson Tiger P.J. Hall added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Dorman defeated Dutch Fork 65-46 in the 5A state championship game.

This was the fourth consecutive 5A title for the Cavaliers who will take a 30-1 record to next month's GEICO Nationals in New York. Dutch Fork ends the season with a 21-10 record.

Jarvis Green scored 12 points, the only Dutch Fork player in double figures. Dimarco Johnson added nine points.

The game featured two head coaches who played for Bailey Harris at Lexington. Dutch Fork head coach Bret Jones is also a former assistant at Lexington. He was a head coach at White Knoll and also was in charge of the girls program at River Bluff before taking over at Dutch Fork. Jones led the Silver Foxes to their first appearance in the state finals since 2003. Thomas Ryan is a former head coach at Aiken before he was hired by Dorman.

Harris was on hand not only to support both men but he was also charged by the South Carolina High School League to present commemorative game balls to both Ryan and Jones in the post-game ceremony.