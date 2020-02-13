By a 17-0 vote, the South Carolina High School League’s executive committee approved Dorman High School’s appeal to allow the Cavalier basketball team to compete in the GEICO Nationals, a tournament in New York City in April.

Dorman had initially been denied in its request to the high school league before Wednesday's vote to grant the team a waiver.

SC High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton said at the time of the denial last week that he was simply upholding the league’s bylaws that prohibit from competing in post-season out-of-state tournaments, as well as competition outside of a sport’s season.

Dorman was represented at the hearing by District 6 School superintendent Darryl Owings, Dorman High School Principal Bryant Roberson, Athletic Director Flynn Harrell and head basketball coach Thomas Ryan.

In his presentation to the executive committee, Robertson emphasized that the trip is more than just a basketball event for the Dorman players, as a visit to New York would serve as an educational opportunity with visits to places like Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty and the 9-11 Memorial site.

Ryan has led the Cavaliers to the three consecutive 5A state championships. This season, Dorman has won the Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia and the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach. With this decision, the Cavaliers will be allowed to compete in what is essentially a national championship for high school basketball.