AIKEN, S.C. — Clover rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Sumter 40-38 Saturday in the girls Class AAAAA state championship at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It was the first state championship for girls basketball at Clover.

The game had been postponed a couple of weeks ago due to COVID-19 protocols.