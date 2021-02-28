A three-peat for Cardinal Newman

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals are the SCISA 3A state champions of girls basketball for the third consecutive year.

SUMTER, S.C. — Ashlyn Watkins registered 23 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots as Cardinal Newman defeated Northwood 53-43 to win the SCISA 3A state championship Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.

The win was the third consecutive title for Cardinal Newman and the first under new head coach Asia Dozier who took over the program last April.

Dozier won back-to-back state titles at Spring Valley before embarking on her playing career at South Carolina.