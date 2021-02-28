A three-peat for Cardinal Newman

SUMTER, S.C. — Ashlyn Watkins registered 23 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots as Cardinal Newman defeated Northwood 53-43 to win the SCISA 3A state championship Saturday at the Sumter Civic Center.
The win was the third consecutive title for Cardinal Newman and the first under new head coach Asia Dozier who took over the program last April.
Dozier won back-to-back state titles at Spring Valley before embarking on her playing career at South Carolina.
In other action, W.J Keenan lost to Seneca 82-75 in the 3A Upper State championship game. Orangeburg-Wilkinson saw its season end in the 3A Lower State championship as Marlboro County pulled out a 58-56 win. The Saluda girls defeated Blacksburg 62-56 to win the 2A Upper State championship. They will face Silver Bluff Wednesday at noon at USC Aiken's Convocation Center.