Tuesday Night High School Hoops

In Class 3A boys, the number one ranked team in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Top 10, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, defeated sixth-ranked Brookland-Cayce 52-33.

In Class 2A girls, top-ranked W.J. Keenan defeated fourth-ranked Lower Richland 61-46 behind Milaysia Fulwiley's 36 points. The Raider boys would take the doubleheader with a 61-46 victory over Lower Richland.