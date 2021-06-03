River Bluff faces Dorman for the 5A state title

Ryan is back in the finals where the Cavaliers will look to win a fifth consecutive state championship. Ben Lee has led the Gators to their first appearance in the title game but it isn't the first time Lee has competed for a state championship. During his time as a player and an assistant coach, he has been a part of several runs to the state finals. He says the key this week has been to convince his players that it's just another game, even though it clearly is not.